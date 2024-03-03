Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Lifford Bridge closed due to ongoing incident


Lifford bridge is currently closed off due to an ongoing incident.

Gardai and the ambulance service are in attendance along with the PSNI, a number of fire appliances and the NI ambulance service.

No further details are known at this time.

