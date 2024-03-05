Calls for Media Minister to correct statements about former RTE Chair

There are calls for the Media Minister to correct statements she made about the former Chair of RTE, in the Dail.

In a statement yesterday, Siun Ni Raghallaigh accused Catherine Martin of taking a “hands off approach” with the broadcaster and trying to “traduce” her reputation.

In response, Minister Martin said she outlined her and the Department’s position regarding Ms Ni Raghalliagh’s resignation during her appearance at the Oireachtas Media Committee last week.

Sinn Fein’s Thomas Gould says the Minister must clarify what went on before the fateful Prime Time appearance last month: