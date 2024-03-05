Cllr Albert Doherty to seek re-election

It’s been confirmed that Cllr. Albert Doherty will seek to keep his seat this June in Inishowen.
The Carndonagh councillor was selected as the Sinn Féin candidate at a meeting of local party members.
He will be running with one other party member.
