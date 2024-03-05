Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2024

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Cllr Albert Doherty to seek re-election

It’s been confirmed that Cllr. Albert Doherty will seek to keep his seat this June in Inishowen.

The Carndonagh councillor was selected as the Sinn Féin candidate at a meeting of local party members.

He will be running with one other party member.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Christopher-Jackson-2014-pic
News, Top Stories

Cllr Christopher Jackson re-appointed to LPHC Board

5 March 2024
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Gritters to take to Donegal roads this evening

5 March 2024
RTE
News, Top Stories

Terence O’Rourke appointed as new Chair of RTÉ Board

5 March 2024
IMG_1666
News, Top Stories

Cllr Albert Doherty to seek re-election

5 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Christopher-Jackson-2014-pic
News, Top Stories

Cllr Christopher Jackson re-appointed to LPHC Board

5 March 2024
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Gritters to take to Donegal roads this evening

5 March 2024
RTE
News, Top Stories

Terence O’Rourke appointed as new Chair of RTÉ Board

5 March 2024
IMG_1666
News, Top Stories

Cllr Albert Doherty to seek re-election

5 March 2024
social media
Top Stories, News

Social media apps owned by Meta down

5 March 2024
XL bully
News, Audio, Top Stories

Plans announced for new restrictions on XL bully dogs in NI

5 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube