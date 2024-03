Cllr Christopher Jackson has been reappointed to the LPHC Board.

Northern Ireland’s Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd made the announcement, outlining the councillors statutory duty to improve, maintain, regulate, and manage the Foyle Port to facilitate the development of the harbour.

It will be Cllr. Jacksons second four-year term, meaning he will hold the position until the 29th of February 2028.