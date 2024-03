Ireland needs to plant more trees.

That’s the message from European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness.

According to the Department of Agriculture’s Forest Statistics, Ireland was planting around 20,000 trees per year in the mid 1990s, but by 2022 it was down to around 2,000 new trees.

The EU has committed to planting three billion trees across Europe by 2030.

Mairead McGuinness, said she wants to see Ireland go much further………..