Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí new building to be opened for September

Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí

The long awaited new school building for Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí in Donegal Town will be open to take in children this coming September.

Just one year ago the works were due to get underway when Government decided to halt the construction in conjunction with 70 others across Ireland.

The tender for the works was due to expire shortly.

An open day is taking place on Friday the 15th of March from 8am until 6pm.

Jimmy Brogan, a member of the Board of Management says there’s great excitement to see the building opened:

