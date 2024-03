Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a crash in Donegal Town last week.

Three people were hospitalised after a crash on the N15 at Dungowan shortly before 10:20am on Thursday morning.

Gardai say the injuries sustained are not believed to be life threatening.

Both cars were travelling from the Laghey area towards Donegal Town at the time of the collision.

Anyone who has dash cam footage is asked to contact Gardai.