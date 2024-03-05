Gritters to take to Donegal roads this evening

A number of routes will be gritted in Donegal this evening.
Donegal County Council ask road users to assume no road is ice free.
Treatment of the routes will commence at 7pm.
The routes are as follows:
- 01: National Primary North
- 02: National Primary Central
- 03: National Primary South
- 04: Inishowen South
- 05: Inishowen East
- 06: Inishowen West
- 07: Milford South
- 08: Milford North
- 09: Cill Ulta East
- 12: Binswilly
- 13: Stranorlar North
- 14: Stranorlar East
- 15: Stranorlar West
- 17: Donegal North
- 18: Donegal South
- LT: Letterkenny Town
- BT: Buncrana Town Council