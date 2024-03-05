Hundreds turn out as defective block campaign groups present ‘The People’s Document’

There was a huge turnout last night as defective block campaign groups presented ‘The People’s Document’ – a joint initiative to define what they believe to be 100% redress.

Affected homeowners packed out An Grainian Hotel in Burt last night as the Mica Action Group, 100% Redress and Redress Focus Groups set out their four principles of redress – property, process, people and support and prevention.

A document will now be put together and sent to elected public representatives who will put forward their responses at a second meeting later this month.