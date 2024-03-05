Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2024

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Hundreds turn out as defective block campaign groups present ‘The People’s Document’

There was a huge turnout last night as defective block campaign groups presented ‘The People’s Document’ – a joint initiative to define what they believe to be 100% redress.

Affected homeowners packed out An Grainian Hotel in Burt last night as the Mica Action Group, 100% Redress and Redress Focus Groups set out their four principles of redress – property, process, people and support and prevention.

A document will now be put together and sent to elected public representatives who will put forward their responses at a second meeting later this month.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Siun Ni Raghaillaigh
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Minister Martin not in control of her brief’ – Deputy Pearse Doherty

5 March 2024
torrential-rain
News, Top Stories

It rained everyday in Donegal last month

5 March 2024
Fishing Protest
News, Audio, Top Stories

Funding opportunities missed due to lack of resources in DCC Marine section – Claim

5 March 2024
Screenshot 2024-03-05 075235
News, Top Stories

Hundreds turn out as defective block campaign groups present ‘The People’s Document’

5 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Siun Ni Raghaillaigh
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Minister Martin not in control of her brief’ – Deputy Pearse Doherty

5 March 2024
torrential-rain
News, Top Stories

It rained everyday in Donegal last month

5 March 2024
Fishing Protest
News, Audio, Top Stories

Funding opportunities missed due to lack of resources in DCC Marine section – Claim

5 March 2024
Screenshot 2024-03-05 075235
News, Top Stories

Hundreds turn out as defective block campaign groups present ‘The People’s Document’

5 March 2024
child children kid kids
News, Audio, Top Stories

Down Syndrome Ireland to appear before Oireachtas Education Committee today

5 March 2024
jobs unemployment
News, Audio, Top Stories

Transportation a major issue for Ukrainian refugees seeking employment

5 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube