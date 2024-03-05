Investigation launched into report of altercation in Buncrana

An investigation has been launched into reports of an altercation in Buncrana in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardai arrived to discover the group had left the scene at Westend.

However, they were contacted a short time later by a man who claimed to have been assaulted during the incident.

It also emerged damage had been caused to the window of a business premises during the altercation.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who was in the Westend area between 2:45am and 3:15am on Sunday and who has dash cam footage to come forward.