Tyrone featherweight Jude Gallagher’s Olympic dream is still very much alive after he progressed into the next round at the Olympic Qualifiers in Italy on Monday.

He had too much for his Algerian opponent Hichem Maouche, winning on a unanimous decision.

Gallagher, of Two Castles BC in Newtownstewart, is up again on Friday against India’s Husam Mohammed in the last 32.

A place in the semi finals will qualify him for the Olympics