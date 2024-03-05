‘Minister Martin not in control of her brief’ – Deputy Pearse Doherty

The Media Minister has been described as being ‘behind the curve’ when it comes to the ongoing crisis at RTÉ.

There are calls for Catherine Martin to address the Dáil over the resignation of the former chair at the State broadcaster.

In a statement, Siún Ní Raghallaigh claimed the minister took a “hands off approach”, ‘enforced’ her departure from the board and claimed she tried to damage her reputation.

In response, Minister Martin says she outlined her and the Department’s position regarding Ms Ni Raghalliagh’s resignation when she appeared before the Oireachtas Media Committee last week.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty, says Minister Catherine Martin is not in control of her brief: