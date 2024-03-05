Official opening takes place of Gaelscoil Cois Feabhail in Moville

The official opening has taken place of Gaelscoil Cois Feabhail’s new school building in Moville.

Unveiling a plaque marking the event, Minister Charlie McConalogue congratulated all those involved in achieving a new state of the art premises for the school, which first opened 23 years ago.

Minister McConalogue recognised the hard work of parents, teachers and others in the community, and acknowledged the role of Moville GAA Club in getting the school get up and running.

The official opening of Gaelscoil Cois Feabhail in Moville took place on Monday afternoon.

Speaking at the outdoor ceremony, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, who unveiled the plaque at the front door, paid tribute to the many people who had played a part in delivering the state-of-the-art school for Moville.

“It has been a long journey for everyone and it’s hard to believe that it’s 23 years since the first pupils started in the school,” the Donegal minister commented.

“I’d like to pass in the best wishes of my Cabinet colleague and Minister for Education, Norma Foley, on what is such a happy day for you all. She has told me that she is looking forward to visiting you the next time she’s in the county here in your wonderful news school in the not-too-distant future,” he told the pupils.

“Many people have put in massive work to get to this point. It’s been about the parents working with the teachers and working with the local authority and Department of Education. I want to acknowledge the role Moville GAA Club has played as well in providing their facilities for many years and helping the school get up and running,” he added.

“It was great to visit here last May a few weeks after you had relocated from the old school. It was lovely to see the happiness of the students and indeed the happiness in the teachers as well. The teachers have been key to driving this new school on and making it the success it has been while waiting for the new school to arrive. Go raibh míile maith agat and best wishes for the future.”

Other speakers at the event included an tOllamh Regina Uí Chollatáin, Cathaoir na Nua-Ghaeilge agus Príomhoifigeach Choláiste na nEalaíon agus na nDaonnachtaí UCD, agus Cathaoirleach, Foras na Gaeilge, who cut the ribbon, Áine Uí Chnáimhsí, Príomhoide, and Antóin Ó Dubhgháin Cathaoirleach Bord Bainistiochta, GCF.

Minister Charlie McConalogue, pictured with Áine Uí Chnáimhsí, Príomhoide, and Antóin Ó Dubhgháin Cathaoirleach Bord Bainistiochta, GCF.