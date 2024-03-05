PSNI in Strabane and Derry respond to 149 emergency callouts



PSNI responded to 149 emergency calls from Friday morning until just before midnight on Sunday.

These included domestic-related incidents, assault, burglary and a report of drink-driving.

Alongside these calls, officers also assisted with traffic management for sporting fixtures in the city, which had thousands of attendees.

Derry City and Strabane Chief Inspector Luke Moyne said the range of calls responded to by officers was wide, some were particularly complex including individuals experiencing a personal crisis.

Also included was a response to a case of arson at a vacant school site in the Drumahoe area.

The PSNI say a number of their personnel were assaulted while responding, which they have deemed unacceptable and ‘not part of the job’.

Meanwhile, in addition to the 149 callouts, PSNI in Strathfoyle seized a quantity of suspected class B drugs and a sum of cash as the result of a number of searches yesterday.