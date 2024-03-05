Six Player of the Year awards for Watty Graham’s Glen

The players selected for this year’s AIB GAA Club Players Awards have been announced with All- Ireland champions Glen and St Thomas’ leading the way on the football and hurling teams of the year.

In football, Watty Graham’s of Glen have been honoured with six places on the final 15. Michael Warnock takes his second successive award in defence and is joined by Ryan Dougan and Ciarán

McFaul. Conor Glass and Emmett Bradley are the midfield pairing with the versatile Eunan Mulholland named in the half forward line.

The players will be honoured at a special function at Croke Park this Friday.

Also announced on the night will be the overall Club Footballer and Hurler of the Year. St Brigid’s star forward Ben O’Carroll, Kilmacud Crokes forward Shane Walsh and Glen midfielder Conor Glass are the nominees for the football prize.

AIB GAA CLUB PLAYERS AWARDS 2023/24

FOOTBALL

1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown)

2. Ryan Dougan (Watty Graham’s, Glen)

3. Brian Stack (St Brigid’s)

4. Pearse Frost (St Brigid’s)

5. Ruaidhrí Fallon (St Brigid’s)

6. Ciaran McFaul (Watty Graham’s, Glen)

7. Michael Warnock (Watty Graham’s, Glen)

8. Conor Glass (Watty Graham’s, Glen)

9. Emmett Bradley (Watty Graham’s, Glen)

10. Eunan Mulholland (Watty Graham’s, Glen)

11. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)

12. Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes)

13. Ben O’Carroll (St Brigid’s)

14. Darragh Kirwan (Naas)

15. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

AIB GAA CLUB FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Conor Glass

Ben O’Carroll

Shane Walsh

HURLING

1. Gerald Kelly (St Thomas’)

2. Paddy Burke (Ruairí Óg, Cushendall)

3. Fintan Burke (St Thomas’)

4. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)

5. David Fogarty (O’Loughlin Gaels)

6. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

7. Shane Cooney (St Thomas’)

8. David Burke (St Thomas’)

9. Paddy Leavey (Ballygunner)

10. Mark Bergin (O’Loughlin Gaels)

11. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’)

12. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner)

14. Éanna Burke (St Thomas’)

15. Neil McManus (Ruairí Óg, Cushendall)

AIB GAA CLUB HURLER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Paddy Deegan

David Burke

David Fogarty