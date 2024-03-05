Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2024

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Social media apps owned by Meta down

Some social media apps owned by Meta seem to be down.

Instagram pages will not load for users, and Facebook will not allow people to log in.

Hundreds of reports have been logged with the website Down Detector in the last while.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Christopher-Jackson-2014-pic
News, Top Stories

Cllr Christopher Jackson re-appointed to LPHC Board

5 March 2024
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Gritters to take to Donegal roads this evening

5 March 2024
RTE
News, Top Stories

Terence O’Rourke appointed as new Chair of RTÉ Board

5 March 2024
IMG_1666
News, Top Stories

Cllr Albert Doherty to seek re-election

5 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Christopher-Jackson-2014-pic
News, Top Stories

Cllr Christopher Jackson re-appointed to LPHC Board

5 March 2024
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Gritters to take to Donegal roads this evening

5 March 2024
RTE
News, Top Stories

Terence O’Rourke appointed as new Chair of RTÉ Board

5 March 2024
IMG_1666
News, Top Stories

Cllr Albert Doherty to seek re-election

5 March 2024
social media
Top Stories, News

Social media apps owned by Meta down

5 March 2024
XL bully
News, Audio, Top Stories

Plans announced for new restrictions on XL bully dogs in NI

5 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube