Survey launched to determine demand for an Affordable Housing Scheme in Donegal

Donegal County Council is carrying out an online survey in respect of the Local Authority Affordable Housing Scheme.

The scheme is intended to help people on moderate incomes to buy new homes at an initially reduced price, with the council taking an equity stake in the property.

The Affordable Housing Scheme is designed to make the purchasing of homes easier in areas with the greatest housing need, and where affordability is a problem.

Donegal was not one of the 19 counties included in the initial scheme nationally, with surveys now being carried out to gather data on the demand for the scheme, and determine the potential numbers that would be eligible under its terms.

Depending on the outcome of the survey locally, Donegal County Council may seek approval from the Department of Housing for inclusion in the Scheme. If the County obtains approval for inclusion, then a separate formal application process will be established and advertised.

The Council is encouraging anybody who is interested in the scheme to complete the survey which will help it establish the level of demand by the closing date of Friday April 12th.

The survey can be accessed through the Council’s website at www.donegalcoco.ie and at Affordable Housing Survey 2024 | Donegal County Council’s Online Consultation Portal.

More details –

The Local Authority Affordable Purchase Scheme aims to help people on moderate incomes to buy new homes at reduced prices. New homes under this scheme are located in areas with the greatest housing need and where affordability is a problem. Under the scheme, the Council takes a percentage stake in your home that covers the reduction in price. So, if you buy the home at a 20% discount, the Council will have a 20% stake in your home.

Further details on the scheme are available at Local Authority Affordable Purchase Scheme (citizensinformation.ie) and Step-by-Step Guide | Affordable Homes Ireland.

Donegal is not yet included in the Local Authority Affordable Housing Scheme. The purpose of this survey is to:

Gather data on the demand for the Scheme in County Donegal. Determine the numbers eligible (under the terms of the Scheme criteria) in Donegal. Subject to the outcome at (2) above, seek approval from the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage for County Donegal to be included in the Scheme.

If the County obtains approval for inclusion in the Local Authority Affordable Housing Scheme, a separate formal application process will apply, and be advertised, in accordance with the conditions of the Scheme.

The Council is therefore considering the provision of affordable housing in the county over the coming years, subject to Department approval, and subject to interest and demand from eligible households.

The Survey

In order to help the Council formulate plans for future Affordable Housing (if and where required), we are conducting this survey at this time. Specifically, the survey will gather information on:

Numbers of people/households interested in affordable housing

Household income levels (this is important in determining if potential applicants are eligible under the terms of the Scheme)

family size

type of housing/accommodation required

house prices that people might be able to afford

preferred location.

If you are a ‘First Time Buyer’ or ‘Fresh Start Applicant’ you are invited to complete the survey. Details of the eligibility criteria are available at Eligibility | Affordable Homes Ireland

This information is sought and will be retained by Donegal County Council in pursuance of its functions as a Housing Authority in relation to Housing and Affordable Housing under:

the Housing Acts 1966-2015, and

Part 5 of the Housing (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2009, and

Section 96 of the Planning and Development Act 2000 (as amended by provisions within the Affordable Housing Act 2021).