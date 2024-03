Terence O’Rourke is the new Chairperson of the Board of RTÉ.

His appointment follows the recent departure of Siún Ní Raghallaigh.

Media Minister Catherine Martin says she intends to meet him in the coming days.

Terri Moloney and Neasa Hardiman have also been confirmed as board members.

Minister Martin says all three “bring with them a range of experiences and attributes.”