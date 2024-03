Inishowen Cllr Rena Donaghey says it is with blended emotions, she has decided to not contest the upcoming local elections in June.

She told Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine ‘Til Noon Show that while a job can be replaced, time spent with loved ones cannot.

Cllr Donaghey was first elected in 1994, totaling to 30 years representing the local authority.

She says she had an early lesson in the harsh realities of politics: