Two vehicles damaged in weekend attacks in Donegal

Two vehicles have been damaged in separate criminal damage incidents in Donegal over the weekend.

Firstly, a rock was thrown through the window of a van parked at Caravan Road, Dungloe between 1am and 10am on Saturday.

Elsewhere, damage was caused to a car in the Drumboe Cottages area of Stranorlar shortly before 2:!0am on Sunday.

The boot spoiler had been knocked off and damage caused to the rear passenger side tail light.

Anyone with information in connection with either incident is asked to contact Gardai.