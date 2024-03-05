Ulster University launch research into impact of defective block crisis on mental health

Ulster University is undertaking new research into the defective concrete block crisis, this time examining the impact it has had on the mental health of affected homeowners.

Those impacted are being urged to complete an online survey to aid the research, it takes around half an hour.

Dr. Karen Kirby, Senior Lecturer of Psychology at Ulster University, is leading the project with colleagues from the Geography and Business departments.

She says in order to get an accurate sample they will need thousands of responses.

Dr. Kirby also highlighted the importance of a piece of research like this:

Those who are over 18 can complete the survey here: https://ulsterpsychology.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8J7kZYJk2hwmzgW