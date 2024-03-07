The Score – 07/03/24

This week on The Score, Oisin Kelly is joined by former Finn Harps Captain Declan Boyle to look ahead to the games for the north west sides in the League of Ireland.

We also hear from two Ramelton men, Tony McNamee and Ronan Boyce ahead of their respective games for Finn Harps and Derry City.

ATU Donegal lifted the Eustace Shield on Wednesday, Manager Shane Byrne reflects on their season and the win over Sligo.

Padraig McGinley tells us about Pobal Scoil Ghoath Dobhair’s All Ireland title success and we hear from Abbey Vocational School ahead of their All Ireland Gaelic Football Final this weekend.