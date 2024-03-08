Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Harps suffer first defeat of the season

Photo Stephen Doherty.

Finn Harps lost for the first time this season on Friday night as the Ballybofey side went down 1-0 to Cobh Ramblers in Ballybofey.

Diarmaid Doherty and Declan Boyle were on match duty for Highland Radio Sport at Finn Park:

Vote Election Ballot Box
Polling stations now closed

8 March 2024
polling station
Slight pick up in Donegal voters having their say

8 March 2024
Vote Election Ballot Box
Over 25% turn out in Donegal for referendum so far

8 March 2024
cso logo new
8,971 people on the Live Register in Donegal at the end of February

8 March 2024
