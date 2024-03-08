Harps suffer first defeat of the season

Finn Harps lost for the first time this season on Friday night as the Ballybofey side went down 1-0 to Cobh Ramblers in Ballybofey.
Diarmaid Doherty and Declan Boyle were on match duty for Highland Radio Sport at Finn Park:
Finn Harps lost for the first time this season on Friday night as the Ballybofey side went down 1-0 to Cobh Ramblers in Ballybofey.
Diarmaid Doherty and Declan Boyle were on match duty for Highland Radio Sport at Finn Park:
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland