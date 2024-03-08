Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2024

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

To mark International Women’s Day we assembled a special to discuss why such a day is necessary and early moves to potentially introduce assisted dying. Our guests are Fionnuala Rabbitt, Doreen Sheridan Kennedy, Senator Pauline O’Reilly and Dr Andrea Redmond:

In this hour we learn more about the work of Jigsaw, one of our chosen charities for next Friday’s Highland Radio Birthday fundraiser. Later we talk to Muireann Kavanagh who recently wrote to the Marine Minister over her concerns for Inshore fishers:

Its a mixed bag for the last hour.. a truncated ‘That’s Entertainment’, live music from Mulroy college students and breaking news that the future of the Raphoe Diocesan Pastoral Counselling Services are secure:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

kenova
News, Audio, Top Stories

Stakeknife still not officially named

8 March 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 March 2024
urdf
News, Top Stories

Online facility launched supplying info on URDF projects

8 March 2024
pastoral centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Breaking – HSE confirms interim funding has been agreed for Raphoe Counselling Service

8 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

kenova
News, Audio, Top Stories

Stakeknife still not officially named

8 March 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 March 2024
urdf
News, Top Stories

Online facility launched supplying info on URDF projects

8 March 2024
pastoral centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Breaking – HSE confirms interim funding has been agreed for Raphoe Counselling Service

8 March 2024
donegal airport 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Loganair announces a year round service between Donegal and Glasgow

8 March 2024
womens aid
News, Audio, Top Stories

Co-ordinated approach needed to tackle gender based violence – Women’s Aid

8 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube