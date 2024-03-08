Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

To mark International Women’s Day we assembled a special to discuss why such a day is necessary and early moves to potentially introduce assisted dying. Our guests are Fionnuala Rabbitt, Doreen Sheridan Kennedy, Senator Pauline O’Reilly and Dr Andrea Redmond:

In this hour we learn more about the work of Jigsaw, one of our chosen charities for next Friday’s Highland Radio Birthday fundraiser. Later we talk to Muireann Kavanagh who recently wrote to the Marine Minister over her concerns for Inshore fishers:

Its a mixed bag for the last hour.. a truncated ‘That’s Entertainment’, live music from Mulroy college students and breaking news that the future of the Raphoe Diocesan Pastoral Counselling Services are secure: