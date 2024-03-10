Declan Devine and Bohs part ways

Declan Devine has parted ways with Bohs.

The former Derry City boss took over the Dublin club in October 2022 but leaves the club in seventh, with four points from their opening four games.

In a statement released on Sunday afternoon, the club state “The Board of Bohemian FC wish to put on record our thanks to Declan for the commitment, determination and enthusiasm he brought to the club since being appointed to the role in October 2022.”