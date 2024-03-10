Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Declan Devine and Bohs part ways

Declan Devine has parted ways with Bohs.

The former Derry City boss took over the Dublin club in October 2022 but leaves the club in seventh, with four points from their opening four games.

In a statement released on Sunday afternoon, the club state “The Board of Bohemian FC wish to put on record our thanks to Declan for the commitment, determination and enthusiasm he brought to the club since being appointed to the role in October 2022.”

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

