Donegal progress in Oscar Traynor Cup after thriller in Ballyare

The Donegal Oscar Traynor side have beaten Leinster by 4 goals to 2 in what was a pulsating quarter-final encounter in Ballyare on Sunday afternoon.

Goalkeeper Blake Forkan produced a fine penalty save before Captain Matty Crossan struck to make sure the Donegal men went into the break with a slender lead.

An eventful 2nd half saw Eddie O’Reilly extend the advantage to 2-0 before Leinster came roaring back into the contest with 2 goals of their own to make it 2-2.

Donegal regained their composure and deservedly ran out 4-2 winners thanks to efforts from Paul Boyle and Joel Gorman.

Chris Ashmore has the full time report…

muff garda station
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Garda sergeant to be redeployed to Muff

10 March 2024
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Two hospitalised after crash in Raphoe

10 March 2024
seized
News, Top Stories

Gardai warn there is no hiding drug driving after multiple arrests over the weekend in Donegal

10 March 2024
clady bridge
News, Audio, Top Stories

Serious concern over road safety on approach to Clady Bridge

10 March 2024
Advertisement

