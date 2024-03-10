Donegal progress in Oscar Traynor Cup after thriller in Ballyare

The Donegal Oscar Traynor side have beaten Leinster by 4 goals to 2 in what was a pulsating quarter-final encounter in Ballyare on Sunday afternoon.

Goalkeeper Blake Forkan produced a fine penalty save before Captain Matty Crossan struck to make sure the Donegal men went into the break with a slender lead.

An eventful 2nd half saw Eddie O’Reilly extend the advantage to 2-0 before Leinster came roaring back into the contest with 2 goals of their own to make it 2-2.

Donegal regained their composure and deservedly ran out 4-2 winners thanks to efforts from Paul Boyle and Joel Gorman.

Chris Ashmore has the full time report…