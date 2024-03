Jude Gallagher is just two wins away from reaching the Olympics in Paris this summer.

The Two Castles fighter takes to the ring for his quarter final tonight at 7pm and will face Soulaimaine Samghouli of Morroco.

Gallagher needs to make the semi finals to qualify for this summers games.

Eóin Catterson caught up with one of Jude’s coaches Eric Donovan on Sunday Sport and discussed what it would mean to Jude, Eric and the Two Castles Boxing Club…