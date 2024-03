The fire service have been battling to bring a fire at a pub in Castlefinn under control.

The blaze broke out at Tinney’s Bar in the Diamond area earlier this evening.

It is understood no one was injured in the fire.

People are being urged to avoid the area.

In a social media post, local Councillor Gary Doherty says ‘as a community our job then will be to give our support in whatever way we can but for now we need to let the emergency services deal with the situation.’