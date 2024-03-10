Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai warn there is no hiding drug driving after multiple arrests over the weekend in Donegal

Gardai in Donegal have warned that there is no hiding drug driving.

Four people have been arrested for the offence over the weekend.

On Friday, two drivers were arrested on suspicion of drug driving with one road user testing positive for cocaine and the other testing positive for cannabis.

Also, on Saturday two further arrests were made with both drivers testing positive for drug driving.

Gardai are urging drivers to never drive under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol as it is highly irresponsible and dangerous.

Another driver also had their car seized by Gardai early on Saturday morning in relation to not having tax, insurance, NCT, and for being an unaccompanied learner permit holder with no L plates displayed.

