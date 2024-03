The Donegal Oscar Traynor side have overcome Leinster by 4 goals to 2 in their quarter final clash in Ballyare on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Matty Crossan, Eddie O’Reilly, Paul Boyle and Joel Gorman along with an important penalty stop from ‘keeper Blake Forkan sent Donegal into the last 4.

The Donegal side will now face Waterford in a few weeks time.

Highland Radio’s Chris Ashmore spoke to manager John Francis Doogan after the game…