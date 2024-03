Donegal have progressed to the semi final of this year’s All Ireland Oscar Traynor competition following their 4-2 win over Leinster this afternoon.

Goals from Matty Crossan, Eddie O’Reilly, Paul Boyle and Joel Gorman sent the Ulstermen on their way following a super first-half penalty stop from Blake Forkan.

After the game, Donegal Junior League captain Matty Crossan spoke with Chris Ashmore…