A new Garda sergeant is to be redeployed to Muff in the upcoming weeks.

Councillor Terry Crossan, Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, has welcomed the announcement and hopes it will signify a more visual garda presence in the village.

There has been ongoing concerns over the lack of adequate policing in the area.

He believes the move will be of particular benefit given Muff’s close proximity to the border: