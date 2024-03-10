One Donegal Social Inclusion Week, 16th – 24th March

One Donegal Social Inclusion Week will be taking place from the 16th – 24th March. The week aims to increase awareness and understanding of inclusion and diversity in the county.

One Donegal Social Inclusion Week aims to increase awareness and understanding of inclusion and diversity in Donegal. Social Inclusion Week is an annual, fun, action packed week of events that offers opportunities for people to get involved with their community through welcoming and engaging events that highlight the positive work that community and voluntary groups are doing to reduce social exclusion, social isolation, and poverty.

This year’s launch featured the One Million Stars Donegal project – an inclusive community arts project connecting communities across Donegal in solidarity against domestic abuse and all forms of violence. Donegal Arts Service has partnered with Donegal Volunteer Centre in curating over ten thousand stars at the Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny. An eight-point star is woven, with each point representing light, hope and solidarity against violence and promoting eight points of healthy love within relationships. This is a multi-cultural exhibition with star making workshops taking place throughout Social Inclusion Week.

Speaking at the launch of Social Inclusion Week on Tuesday morning in the Regional Culture Centre, John McLaughlin Chief Executive, Donegal County Council said, “Social inclusion helps build a united community and ensures the marginalised have greater participation in their communities and society while having a positive impact on their standard of living and overall well-being. Social Inclusion Week gives us the opportunity to promote and highlight the positive work that the public and community sectors are involved in to address social exclusion”.

Leas Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Gerry McMonagle said “the One Donegal Social Inclusion Week programme has a great variety of events happening for all abilities and ages, it also highlights the significant and valuable level of work that is on-going at a local level in Donegal.”

This year’s Social Inclusion Week will take place from the 16th March to 24th March 2024 with cyber-crime awareness highlighted at events during the week with a focus on the 4 P’s PASSWORD, PERMISSIONS, PAYMENT, PARTICIPANTS.

For further information see Donegal County Council (donegalcoco.ie)