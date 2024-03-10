Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
‘Results of referendum a clear sign that Government needs to go’ – Dr Joe Kelly

The referendum results are a clear sign that a change of Government is needed.

That’s according to Dr Joe Kelly.

Meanwhile, an ‘Ireland Thinks’ exit poll – published today in the Sunday Independent – reveals high levels of anger behind the ‘No’ vote – with voters citing a ‘lack of clarity’ and ‘mistrust in Government’ for the rejection.

Voters in Donegal delivered the highest rejection in the care referendum at 84%, while 80.2% of people in the county voted ‘no’ in the family referendum.

Dr Joe Kelly was an avid No/No campaigner.

Speaking at the Aura Leisure Centre yesterday, he said he believes it’s a sign of what lies ahead if a general election is called:

