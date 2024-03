There’s serious concern over road safety on approach to Clady Bridge.

Overhanging trees on the route from the N15 are hampering travelling conditions for motorists.

Councillor Gary Doherty said he himself had a number of near misses.

A request for additional lighting at the junction off the Castlefin Road was previously requested.

Councillor Doherty says action needs to be taken before there is a serious incident: