The Government failed to change the constitution on family and care.

An ‘Ireland Thinks’ exit poll – published today in the Sunday Independent – reveals high levels of anger behind the ‘No’ vote – with voters citing a ‘lack of clarity’ and ‘mistrust in Government’ for the rejection.

Yesterday’s double count returned the highest ever ‘No’ vote in an Irish referendum – with 74 percent ‘No’ on Care… and 68 percent ‘No’ on Family.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar admits he got it wrong.