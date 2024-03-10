Two hospitalised after crash in Raphoe

Two people have been hospitalised following a crash in Raphoe earlier today.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the single vehicle collision this morning on the Raphoe to Convoy road.
Diversions are in place.
