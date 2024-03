Ulster suffered a 7-3 defeat to Leinster on Sunday afternoon, in their final game in the Youth Interprovincial campaign.

At half time, Ulster trailed 1-0 before levelling straight after the break.

Daniel Doherty’s side then trailed 3-1 before pulling another goal back.

A blitz of goals in the closing 20 minutes put a gloss on the score line as Leinster cruised to victory.

Stephen McConnell, the assistant manager of Ulster spoke with Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport…