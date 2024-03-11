Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

In hour one, listeners explain why they voted No/No in the family and care referendums – we also have input from John McAteer, Dr Joe Kelly and more:

Cllr Michael McBride calls for the reopening of the Churchil Primary Care Centre and calls on the HSE to retain the center in Killmacrenan. Later we have details of a major study into the mental health impacts of the defective concrete products scandal:

We chat GAA with Brendan Devenney, concerns are expressed about the Botox and fillers industry, we hear how an 87 year-old listener turned up to vote last Friday only to be told she was listed as deceased and another listener has concerns at the news that some blood testing is to be outsourced from LUH

Top Stories

cancer-lambert_2469736b
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Health Minister to intervene as NW and West has highest cancer mortality rates

11 March 2024
diesel
News, Audio, Top Stories

Motorists in ROI could soon be travelling across the border for cheaper fuel

11 March 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 March 2024
Mica Home 2
News, Top Stories

€6.5 million paid in grant payments since roll out of Enhanced Defective Concrete Block scheme

11 March 2024
