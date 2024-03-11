Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

In hour one, listeners explain why they voted No/No in the family and care referendums – we also have input from John McAteer, Dr Joe Kelly and more:

Cllr Michael McBride calls for the reopening of the Churchil Primary Care Centre and calls on the HSE to retain the center in Killmacrenan. Later we have details of a major study into the mental health impacts of the defective concrete products scandal:

We chat GAA with Brendan Devenney, concerns are expressed about the Botox and fillers industry, we hear how an 87 year-old listener turned up to vote last Friday only to be told she was listed as deceased and another listener has concerns at the news that some blood testing is to be outsourced from LUH