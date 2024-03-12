Arlene Arkinson case raised in Stormont Assembly

The North’s Justice Minister has told the Stormont Assembly laws will be enacted that would deny parole to people convicted of murder who haven’t disclosed where they disposed of the bodies of their victims.

Naomi Long was answering questions from West Tyrone MLA Maoliosa McHugh, who raised the issue of the murder of Castlederg teenager Arlene Arkinson, who was last seen in August 1994 after a night out in Bundoran.

Her body has never been found.

Ms Long said they are looking at enacting ‘Charlotte’s Law’, named in honour of Omagh woman Charlotte Murphy, who disappeared in 2012. Her partner was subsequently convicted of her murder, but has not yet disclosed the location of her body.

The exchange began with Maoliosa McHugh asking if there would be an inquiry into how the police investigation into the disappearance and death of Arlene was handled…………