The legendary broadcaster and journalist Charlie Bird has died at the age of 74.

He was RTE’s Chief News Correspondent at the forefront of Irish news and politics, working with the national broadcaster for over 40 years

He had been living with motor neuron disease since 2021 and spoke openly about his diagnosis.

For years, he was the only point of contact between the Provisional IRA and the RTE Newsroom, and had a tape and statement hand delivered to him when the cease fire was called in 1994.