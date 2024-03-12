Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Councillor walks out of Islands Committee meeting

A councillor has today walked out of a meeting of Donegal County Council’s Islands Committee just five minutes after the meeting began.

The stance was taken Cllr. Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig, after it emerged that no-one from the council’s marine office was able to attend the meeting at the Public Services Centre in Dungloe.

The walkout led to a discussion as to whether the meeting should go ahead, with other members expressing frustration at the situation, given the importance of marine related issues in the lives of those who live on Donegal’s islands.

Speaking to Highland Radio News,  Cllr. Micheal Mac Giolla Easbuig said  after raising issues month after month in the chamber to no avail, he felt he had to take a stand…….

