Dominant Gallagher boxes his way to Olympic qualification

Jude Gallagher has become the sixth Irish boxer to secure qualification for the Paris Olympics.

The Tyrone featherweight was in quarter final action last evening at the World Qualification Tournament in Italy knowing that a win would be enough for Olympic qualification.

And Gallagher impressed in a dominant display against Turkmenistan’s Sukur Owezow

Indeed Gallagher – who boxes out of the Two Castles club in Newtownstewart – forced his opponent into standing counts in the first and second rounds and cruised to a deserved win on points.

The victory sees him book his place in the semi finals – and perhaps more importantly – guarantees a ticket to the Olympics in Paris.