FF to run three candidates in the Donegal LEA

 

Fianna Fáil has chosen three candidates to contest June’s local elections in the Donegal Local Electoral Area.

Outgoing councillor Micheál Naughton will be joined on the ticket by Kilcar native Martin Hegarty, and Claudia Kennedy from Ballyshannon.

