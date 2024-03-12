Gardai investigate criminal damage and assault in Letterkenny

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage and assault that occurred in the area of Newbrook Court area of Letterkenny in the early hours of Wednesday last.

The incident happened at approx. 2.15am.

As part of their investigation into the incident, gardai are appealing to any road users who may have travelled in that area who had a dash cam to make the footage available to then. They are particularly interested in any sightings or dash cam footage of two males on foot in the area. If anybody has relevant information we ask them to make contact with us in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.