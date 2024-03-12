Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai investigate criminal damage and assault in Letterkenny

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage and assault that occurred in the area of Newbrook Court area of Letterkenny in the early hours of Wednesday last.

The incident happened at approx. 2.15am.

As part of their investigation into the incident, gardai are appealing to any road users who may have travelled in that area who had a dash cam to make the footage available to then. They are particularly interested in any sightings or dash cam footage of two males on foot in the area. If anybody has relevant information we ask them to make contact with us in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 March 2024
Tomas Sean Devine
News, Top Stories

Tomas Sean Devine confirmed as the 100% Redress Party’s first local election candidate

12 March 2024
Dungloe_Public_Services_sm
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor walks out of Islands Committee meeting

12 March 2024
Charlie Bird
News, Top Stories

Broadcaster Charlie Bird has died

12 March 2024
Advertisement

