Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big Birthday Charity Day

Community Hero 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Gardai investigating criminal damage incidents in Carndonagh

Gardaí are investigating two incidents of criminal damage in Carndonagh.

The first occurred at a business premises on the Moville Road, Carndonagh between 6pm on Wednesday last and 8am the following morning.

Graffiti was sprayed on the building in question between those times. Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have observed suspicious activity in that area between last Wednesday evening and Thursday morning to contact Buncrana Garda Station.

The second happened in the Glassalts area of Carndonagh at around 10.30 on Friday last a approx. 10.30pm.

A resident in that area heard bangs outside their home and they went outside only to discover that various foodstuff had been thrown over the walls and doors of their house. Gardai are appealing to other residents and road users in the area to make contact with Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540 if they observed any suspicious activity/vehicles in the area that night.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 March 2024
Tomas Sean Devine
News, Top Stories

Tomas Sean Devine confirmed as the 100% Redress Party’s first local election candidate

12 March 2024
Dungloe_Public_Services_sm
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor walks out of Islands Committee meeting

12 March 2024
Charlie Bird
News, Top Stories

Broadcaster Charlie Bird has died

12 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 March 2024
Tomas Sean Devine
News, Top Stories

Tomas Sean Devine confirmed as the 100% Redress Party’s first local election candidate

12 March 2024
Dungloe_Public_Services_sm
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor walks out of Islands Committee meeting

12 March 2024
Charlie Bird
News, Top Stories

Broadcaster Charlie Bird has died

12 March 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai seek information after house is targeted in St Johnson

12 March 2024
claire rafferty
News, Audio, Top Stories

Drug driving arrests outnumber drink driving arrests by two to one in Donegal

12 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube