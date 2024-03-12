Gardai investigating criminal damage incidents in Carndonagh

Gardaí are investigating two incidents of criminal damage in Carndonagh.

The first occurred at a business premises on the Moville Road, Carndonagh between 6pm on Wednesday last and 8am the following morning.

Graffiti was sprayed on the building in question between those times. Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have observed suspicious activity in that area between last Wednesday evening and Thursday morning to contact Buncrana Garda Station.

The second happened in the Glassalts area of Carndonagh at around 10.30 on Friday last a approx. 10.30pm.

A resident in that area heard bangs outside their home and they went outside only to discover that various foodstuff had been thrown over the walls and doors of their house. Gardai are appealing to other residents and road users in the area to make contact with Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540 if they observed any suspicious activity/vehicles in the area that night.