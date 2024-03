Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred in the Tullyowen area of St. Johnston in the early hours of this morning, March 12th .

A window and door were smashed at a house, but entry wasn’t gained.

During the Community Garda Information Slot on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Garda Claire Rafferty made this appeal for information………..

Gardaí may be contacted in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

The Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111.