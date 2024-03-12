It could be over a year before LUH ED extension is delivered

There’s fears people will continue to face long wait times at Letterkenny University Hospital’s Emergency Department as the proposed extension to the ED is facing delays.

An application has already been submitted for a two storey modular extension to the hospital’s Emergency Department however, it’s understood it could be the end of next year before the project is delivered.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle, a member of the Regional Health Forum West says the hospital is crying out for additional capacity to treat people presenting at the ED: