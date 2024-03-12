Over 1,300 properties in South Inishowen without power

Over 1,000 properties in South Inishowen have been hit with a power outage.
Crews are on the ground working to restore power to the 1,306 homes and businesses in the Newtowncunningham area.
It’s expected power will be returned shortly.
