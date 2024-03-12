Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big Birthday Charity Day

Community Hero 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Over 1,300 properties in South Inishowen without power

Over 1,000 properties in South Inishowen have been hit with a power outage.

Crews are on the ground working to restore power to the 1,306 homes and businesses in the Newtowncunningham area.

It’s expected power will be returned shortly.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

gasrda rossknowlagh
News, Top Stories

Twenty concrete posts smashed in Rossknowlagh incident

12 March 2024
IMG_20240312_124854
Top Stories, News

Photo of late Cllr presented to Glenties MD

12 March 2024
Arson scene
News, Top Stories

Investigation underway into Derry arson attack

12 March 2024
esb van
News, Top Stories

Over 1,300 properties in South Inishowen without power

12 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

gasrda rossknowlagh
News, Top Stories

Twenty concrete posts smashed in Rossknowlagh incident

12 March 2024
IMG_20240312_124854
Top Stories, News

Photo of late Cllr presented to Glenties MD

12 March 2024
Arson scene
News, Top Stories

Investigation underway into Derry arson attack

12 March 2024
esb van
News, Top Stories

Over 1,300 properties in South Inishowen without power

12 March 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 March 2024
Tomas Sean Devine
News, Top Stories

Tomas Sean Devine confirmed as the 100% Redress Party’s first local election candidate

12 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube