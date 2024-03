Passengers on a flight from Abu Dhabi to Dublin on Saturday are being asked to contact the HSE.

Officials have confirmed a case of measles was detected in a passenger who boarded the Etihad Airways flight EY45 at 6:30am.

Anyone who was on the flight is being urged to call HSE Live on 1800 700 700.

They are particularly eager to speak to anyone who may be pregnant, immunocompromised or under a year old.